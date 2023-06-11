The 2023 Mad Marathon, Mad Half and Relays are fast approaching a celebration of the 12th annual race on Sunday, July 9. Since 2011 this community event has hosted runners from all 50 states and territories along with 34 countries, this year adding the United Kingdom. The field of runners for 2023 is shaping up to be another diverse group of talented athletes, according to race founder and director Dori Ingalls.

As a summer destination marathon, athlete’s ages have ranged from a 10-year-old running on a family five-person team to several marathoners in the plus 75-year-old division and a few in plus 80.

“Also, because many marathon runners travel to The Valley to participate with the support of their families, we have added a 5K and 10K run this year. Many annually arrive from southern states, this year the farthest is from Hawaii, and a mom and her daughter from California are running the 5K while husband and Dad runs 26.2,” she said.

Mad Marathon sponsor Lawson’s Finest Liquids is again hosting the EXPO/bib pickup on Friday and Saturday before the race along with sponsoring the free Grift Concert Friday evening at the Inn at the Round Barn Farm in Waitsfield on Friday, July 7.

‘We are thrilled to extend our support for the Mad Marathon this year in the heart of the Mad River Valley," said Dena Wimette, the director of marketing at Lawson's Finest Liquids. "We love the energy of the event and are excited to host the expo at our sunshine solar canopy and sponsor the concert with The Grift on Friday night at the Inn at the Round Barn.”

There will be house-smoked barbeque along with beverages available for sale at the July 7 concert. Tickets aren’t required and people can place their food order when they arrive.

Another new addition to the Mad Marathon Weekend is a Mad Carbo Dinner Party hosted by the Inn at the Round Barn.

“We’re so excited to host the Mad Carbo dinner party this year at the Round Barn. Executive chef Kayla Kenney and her team are cooking up some great energy-boosting dishes to help fuel runners over the finish line. Enjoy Saturday’s casual dinner in the barn or picnic on our lawns. Stay tuned for menus and ticket sales information. This dinner, sandwiched between the Grift Concert sponsored by Lawson’s Finest Liquids at the Round Barn on Friday and our traditional Sunday route-side Beer Aid Station rounds out an entire weekend of Mad Marathon fun along the route on East Warren Road,” said Kim Donohue, owner of the Round Barn.

Chuck Engle, aka Marathon Junkie, will be returning for his eighth run in The Valley and along with other runners, will be the guest speaker at the Mad Carbo Dinner. Just a few of Engle’s accomplishments are:

380 under three-hour marathons.

Under three-hour marathons in all 50 states twice.

Sub three-hour marathon victories in all 50 states.

209 overall marathon victories (American record holder).

Three X Ironman World championship qualifier.

For more information and registration visit: www.madmarathon.com

Expect brief road closures (open to local residents) Sunday, July 9.