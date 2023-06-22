This year, the Highlander Youth Lacrosse was founded from the previous league, Mad River Lacrosse. It was formed to bring youth athletes, grades three through eight from the Mad River Valley towns and Waterbury together, allowing them to play lacrosse together as one team.

Highlander lacrosse teams include third- and fourth-grade girls, third- and fourth-grade boys, fifth- and sixth-grade girls, fifth- and sixth-grade boys, seventh- and eighth-grade (division 2), and seventh-and eighth-grade boys. The seven/eight boys’ team was so large, they were able to form two teams (black and yellow).

According to Danielle Lillard in an email, "All of the Highlander teams had a great season, but the grade seven/eight girls and seven/eight boys had standout seasons that should be acknowledged. This year the Highlander black seven/eight boys' team moved up from Division 2, to the Division 1 bracket, a much more competitive level of play than previous seasons. The boys had a great season, holding onto the third-place spot in Division 1 the whole season.

7/8 Highlander Yellow Boys D2 Team: Andrew Achilles, Lev Ibson, Mateo Metcalf, Deacon Mittler, Finn DiMario, Sam Pashby, Healy Talbert, Ian Wilkesman, Noah Zumberge, Jesse Carst, Nathan Rundle, Aiden Staples, Landon Mansfield, Peter Nordle, Jack Sherma, Elliot Weigel, Liam McGrath. Coaches: Chris Lamonia, Matt Lillard & Paul Maravetz.

On Saturday June 10, the seven/eight boys’ Division 1 team, Highlander Black, played quarter and semifinal games (at CBMS fields) for a spot in the championship game on Sunday, June 11. They won the quarterfinal game against Williston/Hinesburg and advanced to semifinals where they unseated the No.1 team, Essex with a score of 5-2, earning their spot in the championship game versus Shelburne on June 11.

The Highlanders faced off against Shelburne at Essex Middle School fields for the championship game. "The boys played an amazing game and were ahead of Shelburne the first two quarters going into half time. The third quarter the score remained 2-1, but during the fourthth quarter Shelburne pulled ahead by a couple of goals and secured the first-place title. The boys played like champions and are now ranked second in the state for Division 1 youth lacrosse. This is no small feat for a team new to the Division 1 bracket," Lillard wrote.

The Highlander girls’ seven/eight team won their division championship game Sunday, June 11, beating Stowe in an exciting final, 8-6. "The seven/eight girls had an incredible season of competitive lacrosse and they made it to the D2 playoffs. They won their semifinal game on June 11, which took them to the Division 2 championship game against Stowe that same day. It was an amazing game to watch, the girls played an outstanding game and they beat Stowe 8-6 to become Northern Vermont 7/8 Girls Division 2 champions! The girls' hard work all spring paid off with this awesome accomplishment!" said Lillard.

"These talented young men and women played their hearts out all season. They worked extremely hard day in and day out (rain or shine), they were determined, passionate and supportive of each other. They left it all on the field and it showed. Every athlete represented our towns (Waterbury, Moretown, Duxbury, Waitsfield, Warren, and Fayston) with dignity, passion and humility and as parents, coaches and residents we should all be exceptionally proud of these young athletes," said Lillard.