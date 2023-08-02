The first annual Warren pickleball tournament, "Pickle for a Pavilion,” raised almost $1,000 for the future town pavilion on Sunday, July 23. A total of 19 teams participated in four different categories: women’s doubles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles, and beginners.

Dan Rabinovitch and Scott Long won the men’s doubles while Dave Babbott-Klein and JB Weir were the runners up. On the women’s side, Sue Marks and Peggy Clement took home the win with Katarina Lisaius and Lourie Campbell the runners up. In mixed doubles, Lourie Campbell and Hans Boerma won while the runners up were Dave Babbott-Klein and Stacy Weston.

“What an amazing turn out!” said tournament organizer Chelsea Lisaius. She said she plans on making the tournament an annual event. Funds were raised to construct a pavilion on the town green, which is slated for construction in spring 2024.