Organizers reported a great turnout Tuesday evening, August 1, for the second Harwood Union Fun Run of the summer on the Harwood Union High School trails. Four runners ran the Kids’ Race with Jackson Migonis (4) of Waterbury placing first with a time of 3:03 followed by Grace Nugloa (3) of Moretown at 4:02, followed by River Senterfit (2) of Moretown at 4:11, and Silas Williams (2) of Moretown at 4:23.

Chase Dubrowski, age 6, of Waterbury Center took first place in the 3K run with a time of 22:52 followed by Lois Hayworth of Waterbury Center at 22:53, Sarah Wing of Waterbury Center a 31:43, and Jocelyn Wing of Arnold, MD, at 31:44.

The 5K run was dominated by John Floyd of Waterbury Center with a time of 21:39, followed by Matt Williams of Moretown at 22:10, Jake Pitman at 22:12, Patrick Migonis of Waterbury at 23:16, Nina Otter of Moretown at 23:42, Susan Cummiskey of Warren at 23:46, Cooper Hansel of Waterbury at 24:12, Nate Weinbaum at 32:00, Hadley Andersen of Waterbury, and Rowan Clough of Warren with a time of 33:15.

Harwood Fun Runs take place every Tuesday evening during the summer on the Harwood Union trails. Registration starts at 6 p.m. with the Kids’ Run (under 7) starting at 6:30 p.m. followed by the 3K and 5K runs. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to attend. The Kids’ Run is free. There is a $5 entry fee for the 3K and 5K. (Harwood runners no charge.)

Proceeds benefit the Harwood Union cross-country team and their quest to compete in the Maine Cross Country Festival of Champions in Belfast, ME. Donations are accepted as well (to Friends of Harwood Union XC) by check to Harwood Union Highm School, 453 Route 100, Moretown, VT 05660. ATTN: HUXC.

The next Fun Run takes place Tuesday, August 8, 2023, registration at 6 p.m.