Since 2002, Vermont Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame has recognized more than 75 people who have made history in snow sports in Vermont. Its purpose is to honor athletes, special contributors, and pioneers of Vermont skiing and riding who promoted and/or contributed to the sport of skiing and riding in Vermont; to document the histories of inductees in the Museum's collection; and to recognize their accomplishments through the induction ceremony and the Hall of Fame exhibit. The Hall of Fame committee looks at candidates in three categories: Athletes, Pioneers, and Special Contributors. This year’s nominees include John Egan, Moretown, and David Goodman, Waterbury.

John Egan - Extreme Skier and Mentor

Longtime Mad River Valley resident and renowned Sugarbush ambassador, John Egan's love for skiing began at a young age. He quickly honed his skills on the slopes and developed a deep passion for exploring the mountains. Egan's early experiences laid the foundation for his future as a groundbreaking skier.

Egan cut his teeth on the U.S. Pro Tour, Mogul Tour, and at the U.S. Snowboarding Championships. In the early 80s he emerged as a prominent extreme skiing figure, captivating audiences with his daring descents of treacherous mountain terrain. He fearlessly tackled steep couloirs, jagged cliffs, and deep powder, pushing the boundaries of what was considered possible in the sport. As one of the original members of the North Face Extreme Team, he is recognized around the world as a pioneer of Extreme Sports.

He played a pivotal role in popularizing extreme skiing through his involvement in producing and starring in ski films, where he showcased his skills in breathtaking locations around the world. He appeared in 17 Warren Miller movies between 1979 and 2020. Egan also hosted promotions, and worked as a stunt man for seven years in the general film and broadcast industry.

Egan's remarkable career and pioneering spirit earned him numerous Powder Magazine accolades. In 2006 Powder rated him one of the top 48 greatest skiers of our time and one of the most influential skiers in the last 35 years. In 1995 they rated him one of the top seven skiers in the world, and one of the top 50 skiers on the continent in 1999.

Egan was affiliated closely with Sugarbush Resort for 44 years, from 1976 to 2020, most recently as full-time VP, Chief Recreation Officer for 19 of those years.

Apart from his achievements as an athlete, Egan has also made significant contributions to the ski industry as a whole. Through his work, he has inspired countless individuals to embrace the spirit of adventuring and exploring. John Egan continues to ski, explore, and share his passion for the mountains. He serves as a mentor and guide for aspiring skiers, passing on his knowledge and wisdom to the next generation.

David Goodman - Paul Robbins Award - Author and Journalist

David Goodman is an award-winning journalist and the author of what is widely known as “the bible of Northeastern backcountry skiing.” With his deep passion for skiing, love of history, and his gift for storytelling, David has inspired countless skiers to make their own tracks in the winter wilderness.

Goodman’s ski journalism career began in 1987 when he received an unexpected call from the Appalachian Mountain Club asking him to write the first guidebook about backcountry skiing in New England. A history major at Harvard, he combined his interest in origin stories with his journalist’s instinct to interview the pioneers of skiing in New England. He unearthed maps of the East’s original ski trails cut in the 1930s by the CCC, sought out the trailblazers, then embarked on a pilgrimage in search of these elusive trails. He found that many of the trails were being discreetly maintained by local skiers and were beloved powder stashes. He shared his discoveries in his 1989 historical guidebook, “Classic Backcountry Skiing,” which won awards from the North American Ski Journalists Association and the International Ski History Association. Goodman has updated these guidebooks, now titled “Best Backcountry Skiing in the Northeast,” every decade since.

Through his writing and reporting, he has taken many others with him on his journeys from Vermont to Africa. He is the author of over a dozen books, including four New York Times bestsellers. He writes for the New York Times about skiing, weaving in issues such as climate change, social justice, and community revitalization. He has been a contributing editor for Ski, Powder, and Backcountry magazines, and his articles have also appeared in Outside, Mother Jones, Boston Globe, and other local and national publications. Since 2013, he has hosted a weekly public affairs podcast and radio program, The Vermont Conversation.