Harwood junior Heidi Haraldsen joined 13 other American runners for the 2023 Youth Skyrunning Championships.

Advertisement

Haraldsen, a member of the Harwood girls’ cross-country team joined Vermonters, James Underwood of Woodstock H.S. and Baxter Harrington of Middlebury H.S for the races on Gran Sasso Mountain. Heidi competed in the youth B (15-16) girls’ race. Heidi competed in both the Vertical Kilometer and the Skyrace. This was Haraldsen’s first international race.

Shei placed ninth in both the VK and the 15K Skyrace. The VK was run on a difficult 5 km course over rocks and scree. The Skyrace included the VK course and an additional 10 km that scaled several mountains and descended sharply over very steep terrain.

“Heidi was one of the most consistent Americans. She finished ninth in both races in a strong international field of runners. Heidi prepared for the VK and Skyrace with runs on Hunger, Stowe Pinnacle, Camel’s Hump and Sugarbush. Those mountains are barely over 1,000 meters. The race courses were between 2,000 and 3,000 meters,” said U.S. Skyrunning coach Ryan Kerrigan.

“They were much steeper than I had ever experienced.” said the Harwood junior.

“Heidi’s training in ski mountaineering this past winter was also helpful in her preparation, said Kerrigan. Heidi will be in great shape for the upcoming cross-country season, I think she will be snickering when her teammates complain about running repeats on Kerrigan’s Killer” said Harwood’s cross-country coach John Kerrigan.

Below see results for U.S.Skyrunning at 2023 World Youth Championships.

Skyrunning predates the first Olympics in ancient Greece. It began in the neighboring country of Italy over 6,000ix years ago. Shepards ran their sheep over the high mountain passes of the Alps and Apennines to reach greener pastures. Merchants carrying treasures from the Mediterranean delivered their goods to those living in the small villages many miles from the sea by running up and over the rugged peaks of the Alps and Apennines. One of these ware-laden peddlers was Ootzi or the Iceman as he came to be known. The remains of Ootzi were discovered near a melting glacier by hikers near the border of the Austrian and Italian Alps several decades ago. In Ootzi’s possession were medicinal herbs, sea shells and grains that were native to an area from lower elevations and many kilometers away. Ootzi has been called the original skyrunner for those now involved in the sport.

The very first Skyrunning World Championships took place in 2010. In 2016, the first World Youth Championships were held in Italy. The USA participation in the World Youth Skyrunning Championships began in 2017. The Vermont father and son duo of John and Ryan Kerrigan were looking for an event that would both motivate and challenge their athletes, most of them Harwood Union High School cross-country runners. “Youth runners were motivated by achieving fast times. “We were purposely training them away from the hills so they could compete on fast, flat, hot courses, “said Ryan Kerrigan. “We live in Vermont. Vermont has hills. Most Vermont runners live near or on the side of a mountain. We need to compete with others that live and train in the mountains. It is part of our culture.” said the younger Kerrigan.

In early 2017, Ryan Kerrigan learned that the World Youth Skyrunning Championships were to take place in Andorra in July of 2017. Ryan and his dad, John, rounded up seven Vermont runners to compete on Mt. Comapedrosa in Andorra.

“We had no idea we were representing the USA. In fact, we had shirts with the Vermont Independent flag sewn on the sleeve,” said John Kerrigan.

Although none of the Vermont runners had even heard of a VK (Vertical Kilometer) or had participated in a skyrace, they finished a remarkable fourth place in a field of nine. Participation by both American and international teams skyrocketed. At the 2023 World Youth Championships on Gran Sasso in Italy, there were 14 Americans and 31 teams. The Americans had an impressive sixth-place finish. Spain, host team Italy, Japan, Norway, and Great Britain rounded out the top five.

Although the young American team did extremely well, they have a way to go to catch the Spanish. American youth runners train in isolation. Most of the young USA runner’s hail from the isolated parts of the country; the Chugiak’s of Alaska, the Wasatch, Tetons, Cascades, Sierras and Green Mountains of Vermont. In most cases the first time they get to run with other young like-minded young mountain junkies is at the World Youth Champs! The Spanish, Italians, and Japanese train together year-round. They have a paid staff of coaches and trainers. Spain has mountain academies with a Skyrunning focus for high school-age students. Japan brought five coaches, three massage therapists and a medical doctor to the Youth Champs this year.

Those who can help financially or can help in other ways can contact Ryan Kerrigan

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. >

People can also contribute to the Go Fund Me https://www.gofundme.com/f/7bt4se-opportunity-to-help-usa-youth-skyrunners

Below the results of the U.S. Youth Runners and their best finish in either the VK or Skyrace as listed:

The top finisher for the U.S. was Kobe Marvin of Alaska. Kobe received a Silver medal for the VK and a Bronze for the Combined.

Youth A Girls (15- 16)

Heidi Haraldsen, Vermont: VK 9th

Youth B girls (17-18)

Phoebe Bryar, Washington: VK, 18th

Youth C girls (19-20)

Sophie Mayers, Alaska: VK, 12th

U 23 Girls (21- 22)

Sophie Wright, Alaska: VK, 6th

Tatiana Kennedy, Colorado: VK , 11th

Youth A Boys (15-16)

Boomer Weissman, Wyoming: Skyrace, 7th

Youth B Boys (16-17)

Coby Marvin, Alaska: VK, 2nd

James Underwood, Vermont: Skyrace, 9th

Baxter Harrington, Vermont: VK, 19th

Tupelo Burdeau, Missouri: Skyrace, 12th

Youth C Boys (18-19)

Bayden Menton, Oregon: Skyrace, 8th

Max Kicoyne, Colorado: Skyrace, 9th

U 23 Boys

Josh Taylor, Alaska: VK, 27th

Chris Hurd, Washington: VK, 29th