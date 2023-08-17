The winner of the Harwood Fun Run kids’ race was returning runner Grace Nugba of Moretown with a time of 3:37 followed by returning runner River Senterfitt of Moretown at 3:57, and Anders Telep of Waitsfield finishing with 5:24.

Organizers had a tight-knit group of Harwood runners for the 5K that decided to focus on the “Fun” part of the run and enjoy the trails. Jon Floyd of Waterbury Center finished first at 27:55, followed by Chapin Rivers of Moretown at 27:56 and Jake Pitman of Waterbury at 27:57. Harwood alum Charlie Flint of Waterbury returned and ran a 30:55 followed by Celia Wing of Waterbury Center with a 30:55 and Rowan Clough of Warren at 30:56.

The next Harwood Fun Run will be Tuesday, August 15, with registration at 6 p.m. and runs starting at 6:30 p.m. There is a 5K, a 3K and a kids’ run. There is a $5 fee, with Harwood runners and kids 7 and under at no charge. Proceeds go to support the HUXC program.