The 22nd edition of the Green Mountain Stage Race (GMSR) will return to the Mad River Valley for Labor Day weekend. This four-day road bicycle stage race attracts 550-750 top professional and amateur cyclists to the area to compete at the largest stage race east of the Mississippi.

Advertisement

The race will start on Friday, September 1, with the Stage 1 Time Trial. This stage starts on Flat Iron Road in Warren Village and will travel up the East Warren Road to the junction of the Common Road in Waitsfield. Racers will start at 30-second intervals and race against the clock hoping to post the fastest time.

The Stage 2 Circuit Race set for September 2 will start in Randolph and race on Route 12A and Route 12. Each lap is 37 miles and racers will compete over one, two or three laps. The Mad River Road Race will take place on Sunday, September 3. This course includes two “hors category” (above category) climbs including up the Middlebury or Brandon Gaps with the finish at the summit of the App Gap. Most racers will race over a 65-mile course, but the Pro 1/2 field will have the pleasure of racing some additional climbing miles.

The Burlington Criterium will take place on Monday, September 4, on the 1-kilometer course in downtown Burlington.