After two exciting quarterfinal games on Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28, the Harwood Union Highlanders girls’ and boys’ varsity soccer teams advanced to semi-finals and finals this week.

The Highlander women defeated number one-seeded U-32 4 to 2 on Tuesday, October 31, at Williamstown. Harwood girls face the winner of Milton/North Country in the D2 state finals on Saturday, November 4, time to be determined. The girls earned a 2-0 victory over Mount Abe, at Harwood on Friday, October 27, to make it to the semifinals this week.

As The Valley Reporter goes to press on November the boys’ soccer team is squaring off against Middlebury at 3 p.m. at Middlebury.

Harwood boys' soccer team managed a 4-0 victory at home on Saturday, October 28, over Stratton Mountain School. Goalies Finn Kramer and Dylan Mauro made one save during the game while Eamon Langlais turned a penalty kick at minute 22 into a narrow lead. Zach Smith helped setting up Langlais for a long-range strike. Langlais then set up Brycen Scharf for another goal, leaving the team 3-0 until Jack. Greenwood scored with a free kick.

The third-seeded team is going into their match with Middlebury with a streak of 15 wins.

UPDATE:

Snow was flying and Harwood boys’ soccer scored a flurry of early goals, three in under 6 minutes. They added a fourth in the second half and held on at the end for a 4-3 victory over Middlebury in Middlebury on Wednesday, November 1. The boys’ will play Rice at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 4 following the girls’ team who play Milton at 11 a.m. Both matches take place at Maxfield Sports Complex in White River Junction, VT.

In other Harwood sports updates, Harwood Union field hockey ended their season last week losing 4 to 1 to Montpelier with freshman Maisy Gendimenico scoring the Highlander’s only goal of the game.

And the Harwood girls’ cross-country team is going to Belfast, Maine, on November 11 after the team placed sixth on October 28 at Thetford Academy. The top six teams in each state qualify to compete in the New England Championships.