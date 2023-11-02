Harwood Union girls cross country had a stellar finish to their season by finishing as runners- up at the Vermont Division 2 Championships held at Thetford Academy on Saturday, October 28. That finish qualifies them for the New England Cross Country championships that take place in Belfast, Maine on November 10, 2023.

“Not only did they surprise me with their amazing second place in Division 2 but qualifying for New England’s was unexpected!” said long-time Harwood cross country coach John Kerrigan

“Last year was the first time in 22 years that a Harwood competitor or team failed to qualify for the New England Championships. After a one year absence, it will be good to go back. This year they are in Belfast Maine, a course we are very familiar with” said Kerrigan

The top six teams from each state qualify for the elite cross country race. Harwood girls finished sixth overall last weekend, beating many of the larger Division 1 teams in Vermont. “It was especially surprising because we had no girls qualify as individuals (top 25 overall). It was a real team effort” said the coach

In the State Division 2 meet, Harwood girls were: Celia Wing (10), Heidi Haraldsen (12), Julia Thurston (16), Hazel Lillis (20), Rowan Clough (27), Pippa Diller (31) and Harmony DeVoe (38)

Julia Cisz finished an outstanding 12th in the state JV race, Kerrigan said.

The top eight girls will travel to Belfast, Maine for the meet.

“Now we just have to figure out, how we can get them there. I have been told that there are not any athletic administration funds available for transport or overnight accommodations. Donations to Harwood Cross Country, mailed to Harwood Union HS 454 VT Route 100 would be greatly appreciated,” said Kerrigan

Harwood boys cross country finished well. They placed sixth in a very competitive D2 race. Two of the top 3 teams overall were from Division 2 this year. Harwood boys were led by Chris Cummiskey (24), The Harwood team captain, was followed by freshman, Brody Hackett (34), Cooper Hansel (46), Chapin Rivers (47), Wyatt Ross (48) Atticus Ellis (51) and another freshman Callum Robison (57)

“Cooper, the only senior competing today finished his career with an outstanding race. With two freshmen and a strong group of juniors returning next year we should be very competitive in 2024,” said Kerrigan.