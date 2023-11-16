The Big Kicker, The Valley’s annual celebration of the start of the ski/ride season is coming up this weekend on November 18, the day after Sugarbush opens Lincoln Peak for the 2023-2024 season.

Advertisement

For the 13th year in a row, revelers are invited to celebrate the season with a party at Mount Ellen from 5 to 9 p.m. The event features a party, rail jam, bonfire mosh of a celebration. Everyone is welcome and there will be food and drinks along with live music in the Green Mountain Lounge.

The Big Kicker was brought to The Valley by Eric Friedman, who was then the marketing director at Mad River Glen and is now the executive director of the Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce. His idea for a community-wide celebration was inspired after a visit to Crested Butte where he experienced a similar event -- a party for the mountain, but also the community.

Originally it was hosted at the Big Picture, and the event has moved around to Lareau Farm and Mount Ellen in years past.

The Big Kicker will be on regardless of weather and opening day status. Some Sugarbush partners like High Fives Foundation and Lawson’s Finest Liquids will have booths set up for people to check out. There will be free pizza and salad to snack on and the Green Mountain Lounge bar will be open.