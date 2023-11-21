Lazorchak is a dedicated athlete focused on numerous endurance and adventure sports. In the summer, she enjoys mountain biking, running, hiking, and swimming in the river. Come winter, she loves to backcountry ski, Nordic ski, and freeski at Mad River Glen. This year she wants to make a concerted effort to advance her freeskiing. This is her fourth year on the Mad River Glen Freestyle Team. She will be using her award to work with a coach to develop a plan to support her goal of making it to NorAms this year.

The Flyin’ Ryan Adventure Scholarship Program exists to provide monetary awards to assist adventurers of all kinds, from all around the world, in pursuing their passions. Applicants must come up with their own set of Core Values and demonstrate character, passion for their goal and financial need. To date over 120 awards have been made. Learn more and apply at www.FlyinRyanHawks.org/Adventure-Scholarship-Program/.

The Flyin Ryan Hawks Foundation was formed in 2011 to extend the impact of the life of Ryan Hawks who, at the age of 25, died while competing on the freeride world ski tour. Before he died, he composed his 14 Principles for Living. The Flyin Ryan Hawks Foundation has focused its mission around the concept that “core values matter.”

Over the last three years, the foundation has developed a five-step program called Flyin’ Ryan Decisions. The program was pioneered at South Burlington High School, Vermont, where over 1,200 students have deliberately taken ownership of their lives by composing and communicating the core values which reside from within, and using their core values as a basis for increased self-respect and future decision making. The Flyin’ Ryan Hawks Foundation is currently introducing this same program to other schools around the state.