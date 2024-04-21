The re-imagined Mad River Triathlon attracted almost 300 participants who enjoyed the return of the four-event race under sunny skies with high water in the Mad River, corn snow at Mount Ellen, soggy trails for running and some muddy trails for biking.

Mad River Path director Misha Golfman, also the triathlon director, reported that 15 boats capsized during the paddling portion of the race and said that all were successfully assisted by safety boaters.

The 276 competitors were helped along the way by at least 82 volunteers and participants enjoyed 70 raffle items from 35 Valley businesses.

Here is what some of the competitors had to say:

“Thanks for a great event yesterday. It was surely a challenge and so well organized by such great people.”

“Just wanted to express what a wonderful day yesterday was. As a solo participant managing all the events, I felt so supported and safe the entire time -- especially on the water. Thank you for all your hard work making this come-back-event year so damn special, beautiful day of community, support, sportsmanship, and fun!”

“Fantastic event. Thank you so much for bringing this back. Big improvements on the run and bike legs, and great support with the spotters on the river. We'll be back for sure.”

And here are some stats on winners:

Fastest Ironwoman: Karin Rand from Richmond, Vermont.

Fastest Ironwoman from the Valley: Brie Pike-Sprenger from Warren.

Fastest Ironman: Kris Freeman from Campton, New Hampshire.

Fastest Ironman from The Valley: Asher Burns-Burg from Warren.

Fastest All Woman Team: Party of Five

Fastest All Man Team: Whitney Tree Service.

Fastest Mixed Team: Marginal Gains.

Fastest Team Racing Together: TRI HARDS.

Find full results here: https://www.bullitttiming.com/events/Mad-River-Tri-2024

The event was managed by Friends of the Mad River, Northern Forest Canoe Trail, Mad River Path, Mad River Riders, Sugarbush, MRVAS, Constable Jeff Campbell, Green Mountain Transit, Green Mountain Valley School, Mad Valley Sports, Sugarbush Ski Patrol, and Washington County Sheriff’s Department.