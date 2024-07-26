The second annual Grateful Gravel Grinder, presented by the Mad River Riders with help from Sugarbush, takes place at Mount Ellen on Saturday, July 27

Derek Lusso, one of the Mad River Riders’ co-founders of the event said stellar weather is forecast for the weekend which includes two full sets of Grateful Dead covers as well as three different length gravel rides, food, camping and more.

The rides take place primarily on local dirt roads and vary in length from about 30 to 45 to 60 miles Lusso said. The riding starts at 9:30 a.m. and the event opens at 8 a.m.

Camping in the Mount Ellen parking lot is available for two nights. There are port-a-lets and open fires are not allowed although campers can prepare food on cook stoves, Lusso said.

Music begins at 2 p.m. with two sets of Grateful Dead covers. The first features Running in Circles and members will recreate the Old Renaissance Faire Grounds August 27, 1972 show from 2 to 4 p.m. Zach Nugent will headline the second show recreating Nassau Coliseum March 30, 1990, from 5 to 8 p.m.

“It’s going to be great this year with equal amounts of riding and music,” Lusso said.

Tickets for riders include the rider, the music and a post-race meal provided by Sugarbush and Lawson’s Finest. The public can show up for the music and food and beverage will be available to purchase.

Lusso said that registration stands at 230 for the ride as of July 23, but expected about 250-270 riders will participate once race day rolls around.

“Last year we had about 400 total for the music and 300 ride registrants. This year we set the ride max for 800 but we’ll never hit that. We don’t have a max number for the event,” Lusso said.

“Crystal clear skies are in the forecast so we’re excited about that,” he said. Last year, a deluge sent music lovers inside the base lodge and under tents on the deck.

This year the event features T-shirts and promotional materials touting the event, designed by well-known Grateful Dead artist Tony Reonegro, creator of backstage passes for Grateful Dead concerts.

To learn more about Grateful Gravel, visit: https://gratefulgravel.com