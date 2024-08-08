Mother Nature has waved her magic wand for an expanded Thursday night of racing at Thunder Road. With rains having pushed back the Bolduc Metal Recycling Street Stock Special, the 50-lapper for New England’s four-cylinder division will now kick-off the Community College of Vermont program on Thursday, August 8, which also includes the Late Models, Flying Tigers, and the big 50-lap Challenge for the Road Warriors!

Thunder Road’s four-cylinder divisions are the stars of the show on Community College of Vermont night. While the rk Miles Street Stocks begin with their longest event of the season, the 50-lap Bolduc Metal Recycling Special, they also battle in rounds two and three of their Triple Crown.

The Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors circle this race on the calendar each and every season. The Community College of Vermont Road Warrior Challenge is a non-stop 50-lap sprint, more than double the division’s usual 20-lap feature distance on Thursday nights.

Following a successful and consistent month of July, 2023 rookie of the year Kaiden Fisher has planted himself atop the Maplefield/Irving Late Model standings by 24 points over two-time King of the Road Scott Dragon. The ‘Thunder and Lightning’ division of Barre’s Thunder Road has seen nine different winners in 10 events so far this season with the competition expected to be just as tight on Community College of Vermont night!

East Thetford’s Brandon Gray is “Mr. Flying Tiger” this summer, leading the standings at sister-tracks Thunder Road and White Mountain Motorsports Park to take 12 feature wins as of press time. Gray leads the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers by a whopping 126 points over second-place chaser Kevin Streeter. Just because the championship chase seems wrapped up, doesn’t mean the excitement won’t show. Last Thursday the Flying Tigers once again proved themselves to be ‘North America’s No. 1 Support Division’ after 40 green flag laps running side-by-side, sometimes three-wide on Thunder Road’s treacherous highbanks.

Community College of Vermont Night is on tap for Thunder Road this Thursday, August 8, with the added Bolduc Metal Recycling Street Stock Special for twin 50 specials on Thursday. Community College of Vermont Night is also headlined by the annual Road Warrior Challenge; a 50-lap test of man and machine in the popular entry division of Thunder Road. The Maplefield/Irving Late Models and Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers join the rk Miles Street Stock double features and the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warrior challenge with a 7 p.m. post time. Adult General Admission is available for $15 with kids 12-6 for $5 and children 5 and under free. The Family Four Pack (Two Adults, Two Kids) will also be available for $30.