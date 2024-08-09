The Harwood Union cross-country summer fun run had a great turnout on Thursday, August 1. The runners braved the heat and humidity to tackle the hills and trails at Crossett Brook Middle School after a reschedule to Thursday due to Wednesday’s heavy rain.

The winner of the Kids’ Run was Lachlan Smith of Duxbury. Trevor Deschamps of Duxbury finished first in the 3K with a time of 15:07 followed by Heather Lessor of Moretown at 22:26.

Conor McDonough of Waterbury Center finished first in the 5K with a time of 25:07 with Christopher Cummiskey of Warren and Celia Wing of Waterbury Center crossing the finish at 26:59 followed by Heidi Haraldsen of Waterbury at 27:09, Chapin Rivers of Duxbury at 27:11, Karissa McDonough of Waterbury Center at 27.21, Andy Metcalf of North Duxbury at 27:41, Jake Pitman of Waterbury at 27:47, Serena Wilcox of North Duxbury at 28:18, Colin Smith of Duxbury at 30:14, Marlena Baker of Waterbury at 31:42, Eireann McDonough of Waterbury Center at 31:54, Heidi Higgins Cutler of Moretown at 35:06, and Tim Smith of Duxbury at 37:59.

The summer Fun Runs are Wednesday evenings through August 21, with the next Fun Run at CBMS. Registration starts at 6 p.m. with the kids’ run kicking off at 6:30 p.m. followed by the 3K/5K run. Cost is $5 per person, HU runners and kids 6 and under no cost. Proceeds from the runs go to support the Harwood Union High School cross-country program.