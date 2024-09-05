Harwood Union cross-country teams did well in their opening meet at the Essex Invitational at Essex Tree Farm on Saturday, August 31. Coach Matt Migonis praised the team effort.

"It was a great first meet of the season. Despite the rain and very muddy conditions, most of our returning athletes ran faster than they did last year and some by more than three minutes! I was very happy with the effort today and look forward to getting after it again next weekend at the Burlington Invitational on Saturday,” Migonis said.

Here are the results:

Boys’ JV Race:

35 (Fr) Mateo Metcalf 21:39

73 (Fr) Colin Smith 24:22

99 (Fr) William Clark 32:25

Boys’ Varsity: 12th place 285 pts

31 (Jr) Christopher Cummiskey 18:27

63 (Fr) Vincent Wing 19:35

69 (Sr) Indy Metcalf 20:04

74 (Sr) Atticus Ellis 20:45

83 (Jr) Chapin Rivers 21:44

84 (Jr) Nicky Service 21:45

85 (So) Mason Jones 21:48

Girls’ Varsity: 8th pace, 172pts

11 (Sr) Celia Wing 21:20

38 (So) Julia Cisz 23:28

39 (Sr) Heidi Haraldsen 23:38

50 (Jr) Pippa Diller 24:24

67 (So) Eireann McDonough 26:19

69 (So) Harmony Devoe 26:31

82 (So) Alex Isham