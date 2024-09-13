"An absolutely incredible day for all the Harwood Union runners. Of the 18 athletes that ran today, 15 set lifetime personal best times and the other three were just a handful of seconds from doing the same. You don't see that very often, and even more rarely at the second race of the season. Hopefully this is a good sign of things to come the rest of the year,” said Harwood Union cross-country coach Matt Migonis about last weekend’s meet in Burlington on September 7.

Here’s how the local athletes fared in the Burlington Invitational:

Boys JV:

61st place Trevor Deschamps (Sr) 21:55.5

66th place Colin Smith (Fr) 22:29.7

78th place Jan Martin (Jr) 23:51.9

84th place Erc Whitten (Jr) 24:12

107th place Will Clark (Fr) 30:09.6

Boys Varsity: Harwood 11th place (268 pts)

24th place Christopher Cummisky (Sr) 17:18.4

54th place Vince Wing (Fr) 18:08

70th place Atticus Ellis (Sr) 19:04.4

79th place Chapin Rivers (Jr) 19:40.3

83rd place Wyatt Ross (Sr) 19:52.7

86th place Mason Jones (So) 19:54.2

87th place Nicky Service (Jr) 19:55.9

Girls Varsity: Harwood 5th place (145pts)

10th place Celia Wing (Sr) 19:44.4

15 Heidi Haraldsen (Sr) 20:23.4

36 Julia Cisz (So) 22:16

38 Pippa Diller (Jr) 22:32.5

63 Eireann McDonough (So) 24:53.6

91 Alex Isham (So) 27:50.8

The next race is Saturday, September 14, at Harwood for the Harwood Invitational.