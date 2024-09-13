"An absolutely incredible day for all the Harwood Union runners. Of the 18 athletes that ran today, 15 set lifetime personal best times and the other three were just a handful of seconds from doing the same. You don't see that very often, and even more rarely at the second race of the season. Hopefully this is a good sign of things to come the rest of the year,” said Harwood Union cross-country coach Matt Migonis about last weekend’s meet in Burlington on September 7.
Here’s how the local athletes fared in the Burlington Invitational:
Boys JV:
61st place Trevor Deschamps (Sr) 21:55.5
66th place Colin Smith (Fr) 22:29.7
78th place Jan Martin (Jr) 23:51.9
84th place Erc Whitten (Jr) 24:12
107th place Will Clark (Fr) 30:09.6
Boys Varsity: Harwood 11th place (268 pts)
24th place Christopher Cummisky (Sr) 17:18.4
54th place Vince Wing (Fr) 18:08
70th place Atticus Ellis (Sr) 19:04.4
79th place Chapin Rivers (Jr) 19:40.3
83rd place Wyatt Ross (Sr) 19:52.7
86th place Mason Jones (So) 19:54.2
87th place Nicky Service (Jr) 19:55.9
Girls Varsity: Harwood 5th place (145pts)
10th place Celia Wing (Sr) 19:44.4
15 Heidi Haraldsen (Sr) 20:23.4
36 Julia Cisz (So) 22:16
38 Pippa Diller (Jr) 22:32.5
63 Eireann McDonough (So) 24:53.6
91 Alex Isham (So) 27:50.8
The next race is Saturday, September 14, at Harwood for the Harwood Invitational.