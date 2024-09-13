Main Menu

"An absolutely incredible day for all the Harwood Union runners. Of the 18 athletes that ran today, 15 set lifetime personal best times and the other three were just a handful of seconds from doing the same. You don't see that very often, and even more rarely at the second race of the season. Hopefully this is a good sign of things to come the rest of the year,” said Harwood Union cross-country coach Matt Migonis about last weekend’s meet in Burlington on September 7.

-----------------------------------

 

Here’s how the local athletes fared in the Burlington Invitational:

Boys JV:

61st place Trevor Deschamps (Sr) 21:55.5

66th place Colin Smith (Fr) 22:29.7

78th place Jan Martin (Jr) 23:51.9

84th place Erc Whitten (Jr) 24:12

107th place Will Clark (Fr) 30:09.6

Boys Varsity: Harwood 11th place (268 pts)

24th place Christopher Cummisky (Sr) 17:18.4

54th place Vince Wing (Fr) 18:08

70th place Atticus Ellis (Sr) 19:04.4

79th place Chapin Rivers (Jr) 19:40.3

83rd place Wyatt Ross (Sr) 19:52.7

86th place Mason Jones (So) 19:54.2

87th place Nicky Service (Jr) 19:55.9

Girls Varsity: Harwood 5th place (145pts)

10th place Celia Wing (Sr) 19:44.4

15 Heidi Haraldsen (Sr) 20:23.4

36 Julia Cisz (So) 22:16

38 Pippa Diller (Jr) 22:32.5

63 Eireann McDonough (So) 24:53.6

91 Alex Isham (So) 27:50.8

The next race is Saturday, September 14, at Harwood for the Harwood Invitational.

