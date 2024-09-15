Green Mountain Valley School (GMVS) longtime U.S. Ski Team coach Mike Day, has joined the Green Mountain Valley School as assistant head of school and alpine program director. Day spent 10 seasons working for the U.S. Ski Team, coaching World Cup athletes Bode Miller, Ted Ligety, and Mikaela Shiffrin.

Advertisement

In this full-time leadership position, Day will partner with head of school, Tracy Keller, and fellow assistant head of school, Kerry Jackson, to help shape the future of the school’s alpine program.

"Day brings over 30 years of experience and a deep passion for alpine skiing to his return to GMVS. In 2013 Mike came to GMVS from coaching the U.S. Men’s World Cup Tech Team where he worked with some of the best male skiers, including Ted Ligety and Bode Miller. From 2013 to 2016, he was the head boys’ alpine coach at GMVS where he led the boys’ program with a focus on technique, psychology, fitness, and nutrition. Mike then left GMVS to return to the highest level of coaching to become the U.S. Ski Team’s head women’s World Cup coach where he coached Mikaela Shiffrin, well known as one of the greatest skiers in the world. Now, Mike has chosen to return to GMVS, with a strong belief in the school’s mission and values, and brings with him invaluable experience,” Keller said.

“Mike’s expertise in athlete management across ages, strategic planning at a variety of organizations, and technical training expertise have been pivotal in guiding athletes to achieve their personal bests and secure podium finishes at events like the World Cup and Winter Olympics,” Mike's deep understanding of the sport and ability to foster strong, trusting relationships with his athletes has made him a respected figure in the skiing community and a key contributor to the U.S. Ski Team’s success on the world stage,” she added.

“I am thrilled to return to GMVS in this new role,” Day said. “Having been a part of the community before, I know firsthand the dedication and passion that drive both students and staff. I share the school's commitment to fostering a supportive and challenging environment where each student-athlete can thrive. I am eager to collaborate with the coaching team, alongside Tracy, Kerry, and the entire staff, to elevate the alpine program.”

In the words of assistant head of school, Kerry Jackson, “In addition to having developed an impressive ski coaching resume, important to me is the fact that Mike understands that GMVS is not only a world class training program and racing venue for young ski racers, but also a school, and a home, for an always-incredible group of adolescents. In his time at GMVS, Mike and I worked together closely to support our student-athletes in pursuit of their ski racing and academic goals. I appreciated his partnership and professionalism then, and I look forward to renewing that partnership in the months ahead.”