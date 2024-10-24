Harwood 1

Milton 0

Milton hosted Harwood Union High School on Tuesday, October 15, for senior night. It was a hard-fought game that went into overtime minutes ending with Harwood scoring the game-winning goal with one minute and 24 seconds left.

With rain throughout the entirety of the game both Harwood and Milton challenged each other each quarter. In goal for Milton, Isabella King had three saves and faced 10 defensive penalty corners. In net for the Highlanders, Camille Edgcomb faced four saves and had net penalty corners as well.

With a minute of overtime left it would be off a penalty corner for Harwood that Highlanders scored with a pass from Kailey Magee to Ava Reagan who shot the ball across the circle under the stroke line where Alexia Cantallops would score the game-winning goal.

“Despite the weather, our team really wanted this win tonight and worked hard every moment to get it,” said Harwood coach Katie Martin. “We had a lot of upperclassmen step up tonight, including our senior captain Maggie Belknap -- who earned the game clover. You wouldn’t know it by watching her, but she is one of the newer players to the sport -- she is strong, unrelenting, and driven to get the ball up the field. Alexia was, and is, one of our stronger players. She is always working to get the ball up the field and to teammates - as well as the back of the net. Being left-handed and playing lefty in a right-stick-only sport is challenging, but she excels every game.”

Spaulding 2

Harwood 1

Harwood traveled to Spaulding on October 17, for their last regular season game to face the Crimson Tide on their senior night. In a back-to-back game that went into overtime for Harwood, Spaulding won the game off a cross ball to the left post for the win.

Spaulding got on the board first in the first quarter, with a goal by Peyton LaPearl assisted by Eden White on a tip-in shot into the Highlander's net. Harwood answered the call, when sophomore Maisy Gendemenico passed the ball to sophomore Hannah Badger who scored her first-ever varsity career goal and got Harwood on the board to tie up the game.

The game went into overtime, and it would be off a penalty corner that Spaulding would win with an assist again by Eden White, this time to Jaden Pinard.

“We were in this game until the final whistle,” said Harwood coach Katie Martin. “We had some great opportunities getting the ball to the field but we just couldn't finish them. Defensively we had some great tackles in our circle and great clears by Camille and by senior Zoey Gallagher. This game and last game, I can't even count the amount of defensive saves Gallagher made for us. She earned the clover in this game, but she is so strong and so steadfast; she's going to leave big shoes for someone to fill next season after she graduates.”

Harwood faces Stowe in the playoffs on Thursday, October 24 at 3 p.m. in Stowe.