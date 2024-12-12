Calling all backcountry touring enthusiasts, outdoor recreationists, and those concerned about changing climate. Join Friends of the Mad River and the Mad River Valley Backcountry Coalition (MRVBC) for an uphill touring rally and climate-focused ski film fest this Friday, December 13, 2024, from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The evening begins with an uphill tour of Lincoln Peak followed by screenings of climate-focused ski films that will lead to a discussion about climate action in the recreational community. All are welcome to shred, stay for thoughtful conversation about their role in safeguarding the future of outdoor recreation and winter weather through collective climate action.

The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with a staggered start for the three different touring groups. All groups will follow Easy Rider to Lower Pushover with their stopping point determined by the lap duration of the group they’re joining. The touring options will be as follows:

5 p.m. group (75-minute lap), aiming to reach top of Gate House Quad and continue up Birch Run off North Lynx lift.

5:15 p.m. group (60-minute lap) aiming to reach the top of Gate House Quad.

5:30 p.m. group (45-minute lap), aiming to reach partially up Lower Pushover.

Participants are asked to arrive in time to give themselves enough time to get suited up and ready, as groups will leave promptly at the times indicated. All groups will aim to be back at base by 6:15 p.m. Those who are planning to tour, must obtain a free Sugarbush uphill travel pass prior to the event and fill out a sign-up form. Find links to the sign-up form and uphill travel pass from the Friends of the Mad River homepage here: https://www.friendsofthemadriver.org/eventdetails.html

Food will be available at Lincoln Peak from Rumble’s Bistro and Bar, which is located across the courtyard from the film screening. Those who want to get dinner there need to pre-order it online (https://www.sugarbush.com/things-to-do/resort-dining/rumble-bistro-and-bar) before starting their trek uphill or order via the Sugarbush app.

Those who are not purchasing food at Rumble’s, are encouraged to bring dinner. There will be time from 6:15 to 7 p.m. for all those touring to head back to their cars, change, and eat.

There will be alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks available for purchase in the Gate House Lodge film screening space beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The film screenings will begin at 7 p.m. There will be several films shown with time between each for discussion. The films and discussion will conclude by 8:30 p.m. People do not need to participate in the touring portion of the evening to come enjoy the films.