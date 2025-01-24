The Harwood Highlanders boys’ hockey team defeated Burlington in a home game at the Waterbury Ice Center on January 18 with a score of 10 to 2.

In the first period, coach Matt Migonis reports that the Highlanders scored three goals as follows: Milo Lavit assisted by Josh Dietz, Eli Herrington assisted by Owen Farr, Griffin Nelson assisted by Milo Lavit.

In the second period Harwood skaters Kaleb Vasseur (first career goal, unassisted), Owen Farr (assisted by Eli Herrington and Jack Sherman, Jack Sherman (assisted by Owen Farr) and Milo Lavit (assisted by Griffen Nelson and Kaleb Vasseur) scored.

Here is the third period breakdown from Migonis: Harwood: Josh Dietz assisted by Griffin Nelson; Josh Dietz assisted by Milo Lavit; Sam Pashby (first career goal) assisted by Kaleb Vasseur and Bridger Lillard.

Saves were made by Harwood's Andrew Achilles and Burlington's Sam Collins. During the game, Harwood junior Eli Herrington notched his 60th career goal and 50th career assist. Harwood junior captain Milo Lavit recorded his 85 career high school point with a 2G and 2A game. Freshman Kaleb Vasseur and freshman Sam Pashby scored their first high school goals.

“It was a great win tonight. We won each period for the first time this season and got some fantastic goaltending from Andrew for the second time this week. We'll look to keep things rolling in the right direction next week on Wednesday against St. Johnsbury,” Migonis said.