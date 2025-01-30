Harwood hockey defeats Saint Johnsbury

Harwood Highlanders’ hockey notched another victory this week when they defeated Saint Johnsbury on January 22 at the Fenton Chester Arena in Lyndonville with a score of 5 to 2.

Advertisement

Coach Matt Migonis detailed the team’s efforts as follows:

For Harwood:

Eli Herrington (one goal and one assist) Josh Dietz (one goal, three assists); Owen Farr (three goals); Griffin Nelson (four assists) Andrew Achllies (14 saves).

"The sickness bug is running through our team right now, so we needed some young kids to pick up the slack and they definitely did tonight. We're happy with another win against a Division 1 opponent and hopefully we can keep the momentum rolling this Saturday when we meet North Country at the Ice Center in Waterbury. It's our community night and we would love to have a packed rink in support of a great cause, The Veterans’ Place,” Migonis said.

Harwood hockey defeats North Country 6 to 1

On Saturday, January 25, Harwood Union boys’ hockey defeated North Country 6 to 1 in a home game.

Harwood’s scoring was as follows, with assists listed by coach Matt Migonis as well:

Griffin Nelson, two goals, two assists; Milo Lavit, one goal, one assist; Owen Farr, one goal; Cooper Browe, one goal, one assist; Jack Sherman, one goal; Eli Herrington, three assists; Josh Dietz, three assists.

Saves by the goalies:

Andrew Achillies Harwood (18 saves); Kai Tuominen North Country (44 saves).

"This was a great game for us. The boys brought the intensity and energy from the drop of the puck and carried it all game long. We still have some kids dealing with injuries and illnesses, but once again the "next man up mentality" helped carry the load and get us another win,” coach Migonis said.

"In addition to this being a great night for our team, it was an even better night for our community. We were able to raise well over $4,000 for The Veterans' Place which provides homeless veterans with the environment, tools, and support they need to transition to independent, sustainable, substance-free purposeful lives. Our team was honored to be a part of something much bigger than hockey and we hope a night like this brings more awareness to the great work the Veteran's Place is doing for our veterans on a daily basis," he added.