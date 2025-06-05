Eleven Harwood Union senior lacrosse players will complete their final season of high school lacrosse this month. The players, many of whom have been playing together since they were in middle school and elementary school, have a long and rich history, enhanced by the fact that their cadre of coaches has been with them for much of the journey.

Coach Chris Lamonia said that this spring season has been a challenge for the team, primarily due to weather and scheduling changes.

“The weather has wreaked havoc on our field at HU as well and it has been unsafe to play on a number of times this year according to officials. Injuries have been a major issue as well with vitally important attackmen Milo Lavit and Brycen Sharf suffering season-ending injuries,” he said.

“We have nine sophomores and one freshman who have all had to play roles this season that they were not expecting. For most of the season we had three midfielders who have never played attack, including sophomores, Bridger Lillard (former goalie), Josh Dietz, and Charlie Lamonia (forward) step into the attack position and proved they have the will and grit to play the important position,” Lamonia reported.

“The big difference for us is our leadership from our captains, who also happen to be gifted lacrosse players who have put in thousands of reps honing their craft. Captains Evan Andrews, goalie (425 saves), and Tieghen Fils-Aime, midfield have led us through the injuries and helped us believe,” he added.

MESSAGE FROM THE COACHES

He said the message from the coaches from the beginning of the season has been that adversity is part of life; the players will face it in the real world and cannot choose what type of adversity they’re faced with but they do have a choice how to respond to adversity.

“We can choose to respond with negativity or we can respond positively, embracing it with grace. Through it all we have learned to believe in ourselves embrace adversity with maximum effort and positivity. We are now 9-1 and our goal is to finish at 12-1,” Lamonia said.

“We have been able to pull off some great successes, but this team is far from finished. We were faced with more adverse weather this week, so we have shifted our first playoff game to Friday, June 6, at 4:30 p.m. at Sabine Field. We will be playing the winner of the Spalding-Brattleboro game, the coach reported.

FINAL COMPETITION

As the seniors prepare for their final competition, Lamoinia and his fellow coaches, Steve Andrews and Paul Geary, reflected on the process.

“One of the most unique and motivating parts of being a coach in this community is watching a group of kids learn, evolve, and begin to understand that being part of a team takes selfless acts in order for the whole group to succeed. This group of seniors fully understands that each of them play a unique and vitally important role in their team’s success. We do not have a lot of lacrosse coaches, in our community simply because most people never have played or even heard of the game, the head coach said.

That lack of awareness of the game means that the adults and parents who played the game end up coaching and ultimately end up coaching for years which creates deep and lasting bonds between the coaches and athletes.

“Coaches Steve Andrews and Paul Geary have been involved in coaching most of these seniors since they were in second and third grade. The lacrosse teams at HU tend to be massively successful due to mutual respect between players and coaches based on mutual effort over the years,” Lamonia said.

“This creates a family based on love, teamwork, communication, and full commitment to putting in maximum effort. This group of seniors fully embraces their lacrosse family. I could not be more proud to coach with Paul and Steve, they have put thousands of volunteer hours into helping contribute to this exemplary group of seniors all of which are going to graduate and attend fantastic colleges and universities,” Lamonia added.

GRADUATING SENIORS

Evan Andrews - A two-year captain and four-year starter, Evan is recognized as one of the best to play the goalie position in Vermont in recent years. While he excels at stopping shots, his skills when clearing the ball, high lacrosse IQ, and leadership are what set him apart from most others. Evan has been playing lacrosse since second grade and is looking forward to playing at the next level when he attends Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute next fall.

Lincoln Dice – A newcomer to the sport, Lincoln is in his seconf/third year of playing lacrosse and in his first year on varsity. A quick learner, Lincoln has used his speed to put himself in a position to contribute regularly at attack this year, including scoring his first varsity goal. Lincoln will be attending Saint Lawrence University next year.

Atticus Ellis – In his second season on varsity, Atticus is a force on the clear. He has used his size, speed, and determination to become a valued part of one of the deepest long-pole defensive units Harwood has had in a while. His eagerness to learn and commitment to getting better have resulted in improved play (and time on the field) over the last two seasons. Atticus has been playing since elementary school and will be attending Villanova University in the fall.

Teighen Fils-Aime – A four-year member of varsity and first-year captain, Teighen excels on both ends of the field. He has always been a leader on defense and the clear where his tenacity and speed have garnered him all-conference honors, but it’s his offense that has developed the most over the last two years as he’s been called on to increase his scoring. A natural leader, Teighen is always ready to help rally his teammates past any challenges they are having. He’ll continue his lacrosse career next year at D’Youville University.

Sean Geary – In his third year on varsity, Sean is one of the veteran long-pole defenders who leads by example when it comes to dedication and hard work. He’s a valued teammate willing to do whatever the team needs to help the team improve. Sean has been playing the game since elementary school and will be attending the University of Vermont next year.

Tanner Hackett – In his third year on varsity, Tanner (a natural lefty) continues to be a key part of the attack from that side of the goal. As he’s improved, so has his point production. His sense of humor and ability to have fun make him a great teammate. Tanner will continue his lacrosse career at Castleton State University.

Eamon Langlais – Eamon returns to the lacrosse team after taking a season off and has had an immediate impact at the midfield in his second stint on varsity. A dogged defender, Eamon presents match-up issues for any opponent that lines up against him. On offense, Eamon has continued to develop one of the stronger shots on the team. Eamon will be attending McGill University next year.

Braden Martens – A two-year starter and member of the varsity, Braden is one of the anchors at the long-pole defensive position. His length and stick skills make him both a skilled one-on-one defender and a key part of our man-down unit. Another lifelong lacrosse player, Braden will be attending the Vermont Flight Academy in the fall.

Indy Metcalf – While relatively new to the position, Indy has quickly developed into one of the better face-off specialists in Division 2. A natural midfielder due to his speed and endurance, Indy has worked hard to improve his shooting making him one the most important contributors to our success thus far this season. Another kid the coaches have worked with since elementary school, Indy will be taking a post-graduate year following graduation.

Callan Mittler – Another senior who’s been with the coaches since elementary school, Callan is in his second year on varsity. Callan’s positive attitude, coachability and willingness to do whatever is needed have made him a valuable part of our midfield. He’s worked hard to improve his game every season and its shows (especially in his play on defense). Callan will be attending Colorado College next year.

Austin Welch – In his first year on varsity, Austin has continued to exhibit the same qualities that made him a junior varsity captain last season, and a valued teammate since he started playing lacrosse in elementary school. His dedication and attitude set an example for everyone to follow, while his sense of humor helps to keep the team on an even keel at even the most stressful times. Austin will be attending the University of Rhode Island next year.