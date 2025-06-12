Under gray skies and relentless rain, a wave of gold and black pride swept across the field at Burlington High School, where 15-year-old freshman Isabella Pockoski of Harwood Union High School launched herself – and her shot put – into the history books as the 2025 Vermont Division 2 state champion.

With a final throw of 36’11.25”, Pockoski dominated the shot-put field, unleashing five throws over 36 feet and setting the tone for a day. The championship was earned not just in distance, but in determination – during a competition so drenched that officials had to sweep puddles from the shot circle between throws.

Pockcoski, unfazed by the storm, opened with a dominating mark and then climbed steadily throw after throw with the support of her teammates cheering through the downpour. (She also brought home runner-up in the discus.)

Pockoski has had a record-breaking year – shattering a 26-year-old Harwood school shot put record, winning both shot and discus at the Twilight Meet, and capturing first at the New England Qualifier. Her momentum continues this week as she heads to the New England Championships and, later this month, New Balance Nationals in Pennsylvania.

According to team coaches, Pockoski wasn’t alone in making noise for Harwood. The Highlanders roared to 12 podium finishes, broke 12 personal records, and notched two season bests – all while supporting one another with nonstop energy from the first event to the final relay.

Freshman Connor Rowley had a breakout day in the throws as well, earning runner-up in the discus with a 3-foot personal best of 114’01”, and placing sixth in shot put with another personal record at 38’11.75”.

Celia Wing put the team on her back in the 3000m, charging to second place with a personal record time of 11:09.29, one of the meet’s most thrilling finishes.

Heidi Haraldsen was a force on the track and in the field, placing fourth in shot put (29’4”), taking sixth in the 800m (2:32.95 PR), and running legs on both the third-place girls 4x800m relay (10:42.09 SB) and the girls 4x400m relay, which also ran a season best. Haraldsen also qualified for the New England Championships in the shot put last week at the New England Qualifier. She delivered an outstanding performance, throwing over her previous personal record four times, and finishing with a new lifetime best of 29’6.5”.

In the mud-slicked javelin event, Gavin Clark found his footing to release a last throw, best throw effort to earn his third-place finish with a throw of 123’10”.

Indigo Leese turned in two more strong performances for the Highlanders, placing sixth in both the long jump (season best) and triple jump (personal record).

Harwood’s relays showed tenacity in tough conditions: