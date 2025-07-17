For the first time in more than a decade, the Mad River Valley Little League fielded its own standalone All-Star team – and made it count, placing second in the District 4 Majors tournament after a strong post-season run.

The team, made up of 10- to 12-year-old players from the Mad River Valley, fell 6 -16 to Connecticut Valley on Monday, July 14, in a double-elimination championship rematch. The loss ended a season that saw Mad River Valley reach heights not seen since 2014.

“We’re incredibly proud of what these kids accomplished,” said Catrina Brackett, vice president and treasurer of the league. “To go from not fielding our own team in years past to finishing second in the district is huge.”

The league typically combines with neighboring towns like Waterbury or Northfield to compete in the summer All-Star tournament due to low turnout. But this year, for the first time in over a decade, Mad River Valley fielded a team entirely from within its own league – a testament to the size and chemistry of the current cohort.

“These kids have played together since T-ball,” Brackett said. “They’re a really strong, tight-knit group. That connection, plus some really excellent coaching, made the difference this year.”

The All-Star team was drawn from two Majors division teams – both of which had winning regular-season records. The coaching staff was led by Charlie Goodman Jr, with support from assistants Dana Wetzel and Andrew Merrill.

Brackett credited Goodman, in particular, for the team's development: “He’s phenomenal at the fundamentals – base running and all the little things that make a team click.”

After winning their first two games in the tournament, Mad River Valley defeated Connecticut Valley, pushing them into the losers’ bracket. But Connecticut Valley battled back to force two back-to-back games, ultimately claiming the district title.

Brackett, coaches, parents, and players were proud of their accomplishment, she said. “In previous years, we’d lose two games right away and be out of the tournament,” she said.

The season also marked a broader resurgence for the league. After years of struggling with low enrollment – often losing older kids to other sports like lacrosse and soccer – the league now boasts two Majors teams and two Minors teams, with strong numbers expected again next year.

“This is really a baseball group,” Brackett said. “They’ve stuck together through every level of our program. It’s a special thing to see.”