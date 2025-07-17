Leaving multiple teams scoreless in their wake, the Green Mountain Morgans – Central Vermont’s all-star 8-10-year-old softball team – claimed their division’s championship title in the June 15 Vermont Little League State Tournament.

Comprised of players from nine schools around the region and five area Little League clubs, the team clinched their victory Friday at Northfield Falls, defeating Essex 9-0. The win was the Morgans’ second date with Essex in the competition, with a repeat 9-0 score. Their other win in the final round came against Connecticut Valley, 4-0, on July 8.

The team and their three coaches next head to Staten Island later this month for the regional tournament, along with teams from 10 other states.

The title win comes just three years after the Green Mountain Morgans’ team formed with players from the Paine Mountain (Northfield), Clyde Whittemore (Waterbury), Central Vermont, Barre, and Mad River Little Leagues. Kristin Brynga of Waterbury is one of the team’s three coaches along with head coach Katie Green from Paine Mountain and Jamie Winters from Mad River.

The Morgans’ performance was impressive across the six-game competition, burying their opponents with a combined score of 51-0. Colchester and Connecticut Valley were the other two teams in the final round. In the 10-12-year-old division, Champlain Little League from St. Albans earned the title after defeating Colchester 5-3.

Green said the Morgans’ strong teamwork got them past tough competitors. “Their dominance was undeniable, as they blazed through six games with a staggering 51 runs scored and an impenetrable defense that resulted in zero runs allowed throughout both tournaments,” she said.

Pitcher Dottie Green demonstrated control from the mound, delivering 81 strikeouts against 106 batters for an impressive 77% strikeout average. Likewise, catcher Lily Brynga allowed only one passed ball out of 466 pitches, Green noted in sharing key team stats from the tournament.

Notable on defense was Nora George, who led with four putouts, and critical plays came from Mackenzie Bean, Serena VanderBush, Lexi Brynga, and Riley Chamberlin to consistently shut down opponents' scoring opportunities, she said.

Offensively, the Morgans shined, logging 47 hits in 120 at-bats. Lexi Brynga led the onslaught, scoring nine runs; Arie DeFreest was consistent getting on base, leading the team with her on-base percentage, the coach pointed out.

“Every player contributed significantly with a hit during the series, including home runs from Lily Brynga and Dottie Green, triples by Mackenzie Bean and Mackenzie Messier, doubles from Lexi Brynga and Serena VanderBush, and crucial singles by Grace Winters, Nora George, Zoey Demers, Lilyana Lowe, and Riley Chamberlin,” Green noted.

The coach praised the team effort, particularly given how the team was formed by blending a roster of players from multiple schools and programs. “This championship title is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and unity of the Green Mountain Morgans,” Green said.

By the Little League program, the Green Mountain Morgans’ team roster is listed below with players’ elementary schools noted.

Central Vermont Little League: Mackenzie Bean of Berlin Elementary School, Ariana DeFreest of Main Street Elementary School in Montpelier, Zoey Demers of East Montpelier Elementary School, Lilyana Lowe of Berlin Elementary School, Serena Vanderbush of Rumney Memorial School in Middlesex

Clyde Whittemore Little League: Lexi Brynga, Lily Brynga of Crossett Brook Middle School in Duxbury.

Paine Mountain Little League: Riley Chamberlin and Dottie Green of Northfield Elementary School, Mackenzie Messier of Washington Elementary School.

Barre Community Baseball & Softball: Nora George of St. Monica-St. Michael’s School in Barre.

Mad River Valley Little League: Grace Winters of Moretown Elementary School.

ON TO REGIONALS

The next step for the Green Mountain Morgans is representing Vermont at the regional competition, where the winner of the New England Region will play the winner of the Mid-Atlantic Region to determine an Eastern Region champion. At the 8-10-year-old level, that’s as far as the teams can advance, explained coach Kristin Brynga.

Teams in the older division move on to the international world series tournament. “If this mighty little team stays together, that may be a trip for them in future years!” Brynga suggested.

For now, the priority is raising funds for the team to participate in the Staten Island games quickly coming up. The team coaches have penned a letter to the broad Central Vermont Community.

In it, they tout their team’s perseverance and dedication to get past more competitive and better-established opponents. “This ‘little team that could’ consistently stared down bigger and more experienced teams and never blinked!” they write.

To participate in the tournament in Staten Island, the team coaches say they estimate the total cost per athlete will be $1,500. That would include transportation, meals, and accommodations, Brynga explained.

They are looking to the communities across the region where their Little League clubs operate to help support their effort to get the team to the next level.

“These dedicated young athletes have worked incredibly hard for this opportunity. This kind of success isn't just about wins and losses; it's about building resilient, confident, and collaborative girls with an incredible work ethic,” they write. “Kids learning through doing, away from all the screens this summer. Now they’re moving on to build a lifelong memory of competing at the regional level in Staten Island.”