The Mad River Valley community is invited to celebrate its love of recreation – in all its forms – at a Summer Recreation Kickoff to be held at Lareau Farm on Sunday, June 2, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Cosponsored by the Mad River Valley Recreation District, the Mad River Path and the Mad River Riders, this all-ages, active event will bring together local recreation groups and community members for an afternoon of fun and learning about all of the ways to recreate in The Valley. Those in attendance will be invited to join a new bocce league, play Mad River disc, try pickleball, sit on a snowmobile, or check out places to hike, ski or bike on the newly updated Mad River Valley Trail Map.

The June 2 event begins at 4 p.m., following the Mad River Path’s annual meeting (3 p.m., Lareau Farm porch). For those who wish to walk to the event, Kevin Russell and Joshua Schwartz will lead a community walk, touching upon history, natural heritage and the Mad River Valley Trail Collaborative’s recent improvements to trailhead signage in The Valley. Starting at 2 p.m. from the Carroll Road access of the wetlands boardwalk, the trailhead tour will follow the Heart of the Valley Trail, arriving at Lareau Farm for the kickoff event.

The Recreation Kickoff will feature a variety of recreational activities in the field and opportunities to visit the tables of local, volunteer-run recreation groups. The new trailhead kiosk at the base of the Revolution Trail at American Flatbread will be unveiled to celebrate the successful collaborative effort underway to unify the Mad River Valley’s extensive trail network. Activities continue into the dinner hour with American Flatbread and salad available for purchase and a cash bar. Musical entertainment will be provided by Rob Williams and Friends.

All recreation groups, ranging from youth leagues to pickup groups, are welcome to participate in this event. For more information, contact Doug Bergstein at 498-3498 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .