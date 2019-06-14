The Valley Players will celebrate the start of its 40th year continuously performing theater in the Mad River Valley community with a party on July 6 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the theater on Route 100 in Waitsfield. All are welcome to attend an evening of entertainment, hearty hors d'oeuvres, desserts, a cash bar and reminiscing.

Entertainment will be provided by a cast of over 25 Valley Players members, past and present, accompanied by Michael Halloran and Carol Spradling on piano. Songs will be presented from nearly every one of the 30 musicals that have been presented over the last four decades, some of which will be sung by the original cast members. Guests will get a sneak preview of some of the student cast members of the musical “Oliver!” which will be presented in the fall of 2019. Also being presented this year will be “On Golden Pond” by Ernest Thompson, opening August 2 and playing Friday through Sunday through August 18.

The party is free and open to the public. To RSVP, go to valleyplayers.com, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call the theater at 802-583-1674.