The Mad River Valley Rotary, this year’s producer of the 71st annual Warren Fourth of July, has tied up all the loose ends of this popular event celebrating independence, embracing the theme “Symbols of Freedom.” Floats and marchers show up at South Main Street below Covered Bridge Road by 9 a.m. Enter from South Main Street, south of Lincoln Gap Road.

Plenty of port-o-lets and local food will be available in both Warren Village and at Brooks Field at Warren School. While the village will be a no-alcohol zone, there will be a designated beer garden at Brooks Field sponsored by Cornerstone Pub & Kitchen.

KidVentures will again lead the fun for kids of all ages at Brooks Field following the parade. Live music will be supplied by Mad Mountain Scramblers. Following the parade, Sklarkestra and friends will rock the village’s Main Street with high-energy dance music from the porch of The Warren store.

Off-site parking is free at Sugarbush Lincoln Peak, with buses departing continuously beginning at 8 a.m. from the ski area’s parking lot to Warren Village and back. Buses will run until 4 p.m.

Donations taken at the gates to town benefit the event, with a small percentage going to the nonprofit group working the three gates. After donating and receiving a Buddy Badge, look for the matching number in the crowds. If found take both badges to the gazebo in the center of town to claim a pair of matching prizes while they last. Prizes totaling nearly $5,000 have been donated by Mad River Valley merchants.

Main Street in Warren Village closes from the Route 100 north entrance to Fuller Hill Road at 8:30 a.m. sharp, as does Brook Road, from School Road to Main Street. There is access to parking along the perimeter of Brooks Field when approaching from East Warren Road. Obey No Parking signs. Walk to the village via the short path behind Warren School.

Join grand marshal Lawson’s Finest, your neighbors, friends and visitors to this July Fourth extravaganza, www.Warren4thofJuly.com or info@warren4thofjuly.