Waterbury’s annual Not Quite Independence Day (NQID) celebration parade will hit the bumpy – but passable – Main Street with a circus-comes-to-town theme this year.

The parade, followed by festivities at Rusty Parker Memorial Park, is happening this Saturday, June 29, starting at noon.

Gates open at noon for food vendors to serve the public. There will be an adult beverage tent and activities and games for children. These include dancing groups, Musical Munchkins, and Rockin' Ron the friendly pirate.

The beer list includes four Von Trapp lagers: Helles, Dunkel, Pilsner and Vienna.

Food bites include Mediterranean dishes, blooming onions, fries and burgers/veggie burgers from Cornerstone Pub & Kitchen in Barre.

For those with a sweet tooth, Kingdom Creamery of Vermont will be there with ice cream and cookie sandwiches and Will's Lemonade and Rainbow Ice (35 flavors of shaved ice) will be there.

The Green Mountain Mile will commence at 3:45 p.m. with the parade to follow at 4 p.m. The parade route runs down Main Street, heading north, starting on South Main Street at the State Complex (south entrance) and finishing on North Main Street at the railroad bridge (Dac Row Field).

At 5 p.m. the first musical group of the night, The Hitmen, will take the stage followed by Wyld Nightz at 7:30 p.m. in Rusty Parker Park.

At 9 p.m., or dusk, fireworks will start and be shot off behind the State Complex.