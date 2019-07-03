The Valley Players will celebrate the start of its 40th year of continuously performing theater in the Mad River Valley community with a party on July 6 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the theater on Route 100 in Waitsfield. All are welcome to attend an evening of entertainment, hearty hors d’oeuvres, desserts, a cash bar and reminiscing.

Entertainment will be provided by a cast of over 25 Valley Players members, past and present, accompanied by Michael Halloran and Carol Spradling on piano. Songs will be presented from nearly every one of the 30 musicals that have been presented over the last four decades, some of which will be sung by the original cast members, including “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Carousel,” “Company,” “Oliver!,” “Avenue Q,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Annie,” “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Forbidden Broadway,” “Rock of Ages,” “Once Upon a Mattress,” “Anything Goes,” “The Secret Garden,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Chicago,” “Working,” “The Fantasticks” and more.

Scheduled performers include Karen Anderson, Kim Anderson, Tarin Askew, Lucy Badger, Doug Bergstein, Linda Brownell, Molly Carpenter, Christopher Cummiskey, Cassandra Demarais, Avalon Dziak, Camille Edgcomb, Tom French, Ginger Greene, Ashley Hall, Michael Halloran, Karl Klein, Christa Lang, Susan Loynd, Colleen Mays, Sarah McDougal, Shane Mulcahy, Alison Norcross, Michelle Nucci, Ruth Ann Pattee, Joanne Puente, Shannon Sanborn, Jon Sanborn, Marie Schmukal, Cynthia Seckler and Brian Watson.

The party is free and open to the public. To RSVP, go to valleyplayers.com, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call the theater at 802-583-1674.