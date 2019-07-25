Festival of the Arts 22nd year

This year marks the 22nd annual Vermont Festival of the Arts which holds over 100 events from August through Labor Day. The celebration has been labeled a “Time Honored Event” by the Vermont Department of Tourism and has grown in the last 22 years into a widely appreciated Festival of the Arts from within Vermont and beyond. The festival is a monthlong celebration of the arts with everything from art shows to cooking classes and workshops to theater performances. The Festival of the Arts is the perfect opportunity to become immersed into a new craft, relax in a music or theater event, go for a stroll in beautiful gardens and master cooking skills. Throughout the month there are many different genres of art activities for the whole family including activities kids will love as well as adults.

Artists set up shop in the pocket park in Waitsfield during the Great Vermont Plein Air Festival on July 19 and 20.