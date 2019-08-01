Thursday, August 1

Cooking Classes at The Store, 6 to 8 p.m. For more information go to www.kitchenatthestore.com.

Stand-Up Paddleboarding, 10:30 to noon at Blueberry Lake.

Friday, August 2

Bear North Festival, 5 to 10 p.m. at Mt. Ellen in Fayston. For more information, go to www.bearnorthvt.com.

Fantastic Fridays, 5 to 7:30 p.m., August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, Moosewalk Studios and Gallery, free admission. For more information go to www.moosewalksstudios.com.

Omer String Quartet, 7 p.m. at the Federated Church of Rochester. Free admission. For more information contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

“On Golden Pond” at the Valley Players Theater August 2 through 18, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Saturday, August 3

Farmers’ Market. Enjoy homemade food, drink, art and other delicacies at the local Waitsfield Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fish Printing Workshop, August 3, 17 and 31 at Sugar Fish VT, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information go to www.sugarfishvt.com.

Bear North Festival, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Mt. Ellen in Fayston. For more information go to www.bearnorthvt.com.

Sunday, August 4

Blueberry Sundays, August 4, 11 and 18, 9 a.m. to noon, at Knoll Farm in Waitsfield. For more information, go to www.knollfarm.org.

Brunch at The Pitcher Inn, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., August 4, 11, 18 and 25. For more information go to www.pitcherinn.com.

Picturing Vermont, opening reception, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

ONGOING EVENTS

Mad River Taste Week, Saturday, August 3, through Saturday, August 10, a Mad River Food Hub and Mad River Taste Place event. For more information go to www.madrivertaste.com.

“Human Nature/Nature Human,” an exhibit by Deborah Brown and Mark Barry at Bundy Modern Gallery in Waitsfield. May 25 through October 13, Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m., free admission.

Big Red Barn Art Show, July 25 to September 2, Thursday through Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. Free admission. For more information go to www.valleyartsvt.com. Opening reception Sunday, July 28, 5 to 7 p.m.

“The Art Among Us,” Saturdays and Sundays, August 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, at Waitsfield United Church. Opening reception Sunday, August 4, noon to 2 p.m. Free admission, donations welcome. For more information go to www.waitsfieldchurch.org.