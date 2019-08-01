Thursday, August 1
Cooking Classes at The Store, 6 to 8 p.m. For more information go to www.kitchenatthestore.com.
Stand-Up Paddleboarding, 10:30 to noon at Blueberry Lake.
Friday, August 2
Bear North Festival, 5 to 10 p.m. at Mt. Ellen in Fayston. For more information, go to www.bearnorthvt.com.
Fantastic Fridays, 5 to 7:30 p.m., August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, Moosewalk Studios and Gallery, free admission. For more information go to www.moosewalksstudios.com.
Omer String Quartet, 7 p.m. at the Federated Church of Rochester. Free admission. For more information contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
“On Golden Pond” at the Valley Players Theater August 2 through 18, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Saturday, August 3
Farmers’ Market. Enjoy homemade food, drink, art and other delicacies at the local Waitsfield Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Fish Printing Workshop, August 3, 17 and 31 at Sugar Fish VT, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information go to www.sugarfishvt.com.
Bear North Festival, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Mt. Ellen in Fayston. For more information go to www.bearnorthvt.com.
Cooking Classes at The Store, 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to www.kitchenatthestore.com.
Sunday, August 4
Blueberry Sundays, August 4, 11 and 18, 9 a.m. to noon, at Knoll Farm in Waitsfield. For more information, go to www.knollfarm.org.
Brunch at The Pitcher Inn, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., August 4, 11, 18 and 25. For more information go to www.pitcherinn.com.
Picturing Vermont, opening reception, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
ONGOING EVENTS
Mad River Taste Week, Saturday, August 3, through Saturday, August 10, a Mad River Food Hub and Mad River Taste Place event. For more information go to www.madrivertaste.com.
“Human Nature/Nature Human,” an exhibit by Deborah Brown and Mark Barry at Bundy Modern Gallery in Waitsfield. May 25 through October 13, Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m., free admission.
Big Red Barn Art Show, July 25 to September 2, Thursday through Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. Free admission. For more information go to www.valleyartsvt.com. Opening reception Sunday, July 28, 5 to 7 p.m.
“The Art Among Us,” Saturdays and Sundays, August 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, at Waitsfield United Church. Opening reception Sunday, August 4, noon to 2 p.m. Free admission, donations welcome. For more information go to www.waitsfieldchurch.org.