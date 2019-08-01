Pink Talking Fish (PTF) will play two sets on Saturday, August 3, at Bear North, a new, family-friendly festival in Fayston. Their first set will be a PTF classic set, fusing Phish, Talking Heads and Pink Floyd, but for their second set they will play a full set featuring all Phish.

“To be performing Phish songs at Sugarbush will be such a cool circle in my musical journey,” said Eric Gould in a Facebook post. PTF’s bandleader and bassist, Gould said he attended the Phish concerts at Sugarbush in 1994 and 1995. “Those shows and the whole experience on the mountain was incredible. It will always have a bright place in my heart. This is going to be something very special."

Gould shared online a picture of the crowd on the slopes of Mt. Ellen from one of the shows and said he camped on the mountain both years. “The people and the whole scene were amazing. It was one of the cherries on top of the sundae that was ’90s Phish.” PTF is scheduled to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Bear North opens Friday, August 2, and will showcase the music of the Seth Yacovone Band, Funky Dawgz Brass Band and Soule Monde. Lowell Thompson and the Mad Mountain Scramblers will play on Saturday among others.

In addition to music, Bear North will have beer on tap and in cans and feature free slope-side and car-camping options. There will also be art activities and workshops, live painting, massage, retail vendors, a food court, a free water refilling station and more.

Regular rate tickets will be available at the gate. For more information visit bearnorthvt.com.