On Sunday, August 18, at 4 p.m. Warren United Church will host piano and vocal performances featuring Mary Jane Austin and Alison Cerutti of the Mad River Chorale and Andreas Welch on the Shigeru Kawai grand piano, as well as operatic bass Erik Kroncke and two Mad River Chorale singers, Shannon Seymour-Michl and Skip Potter.

Austin, Mad River Chorale’s conductor, is a pianist and teacher in the Montpelier area and beyond. Cerutti is the chorale’s current accompanist and a piano soloist, accompanist and chamber musician. Welch, a composer and cellist, studies in the Manhattan School of Music precollege program and has played the Shigeru to Warren audiences in the past. Kroncke has been described as “a bass of astounding depth and warm timbre ... an important voice and artist."

The Mad River Chorale is a nonauditioned community chorus whose states their mission as “Serving our community through song.” Singers pay dues and buy their own music, but for concerts with instruments in addition to one piano, fundraising is necessary. This performance will provide funding for instruments for the chorale’s 2019-2020 season concerts.

To purchase advance tickets and for additional information, visit madriverchorale.net or call 496-4781.