Ever wondered what types of plants grow well in the Mad River Valley environment? Ever asked yourself, “How do I create a peaceful and relaxing outdoor space full of color and beauty?” Ever thought of a garden as a piece of art? Valley Arts and Yestermorrow present the 2019 Garden Tour of residential gardens in the Mad River Valley. The tour will be held on August 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting and ending at Yestermorrow in Waitsfield. Reservations are required.

Led by designers from Broadleaf Landscape Architects, it will be an opportunity to learn what plants thrive in these towns, to explore outstanding creative spaces and to gain landscaping tips.

Each garden that is presented is unique and holds different attributes and aspects. These architects will show the art behind these gardens and the different plants and will also teach how to landscape a garden into something of an art form.

One garden people will see is Mountain Retreat which is perched high above the Mad River Valley with views of the mountains and The Valley. Stonework and numerous outdoor spaces are surrounded by masses of shrubs and perennials, providing a lesson in scale. An impressive outdoor fireplace and dining area are points of interest.

Another garden participants will see is Bragg Hill Beauty. This property off Bragg Hill offers extensive gardens with endless visual interest. Impressive stonework helps organize the garden and creates planting opportunities in addition to spaces for relaxing and enjoying the views. The property also has a purple barn, a pond and a tiny house in a woodland grove.

The third location is at a Vermont farmhouse where people will explore a wonderful garden and be able to talk to the woman who created it. Her property includes beautiful gardens, outdoor rooms and a swimming pool, and is located in Moretown. The homeowner will be on site to take guests through her process and answer any questions.

Valley Arts and Yestermorrow are co-sponsoring these events as a fundraiser for both organizations. Those who are interested in creating a peaceful outdoor space full of thriving plants will want to register for this tour to learn more about gardening and landscaping in The Valley.

For tickets and more information visit yestermorrow.org/valleyarchitecturetours