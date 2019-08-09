Cellist Miranda Henne is bringing three performers – Lauren Cawley and Ellie Miller on violins and Emily Lane on viola – to play a Beethoven concert at Phantom Theater in the Edgcomb Barn in Warren on August 11 and 12.

Henne is known by Vermont audiences as an artist who stretches classical music boundaries to encompass all forms of music, including bluegrass – and who even likes to sing. She is also an instructor in Boston of classical music and improvisation. The players comprising this quartet are serious musicians, but added to that is a youthful, contagious exuberance that creates a strong contrast to more traditional ensembles.

Miranda Henne and string quartet will perform Sunday, August 11, and Monday, August 12, at 8 p.m. Tickets are by donation and no reservations required.