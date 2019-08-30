2019 Green Mountain Photo Show coming up

Valley Arts is pleased to announce that the 2019 Green Mountain Photo Show opens on Thursday, September 12, at the Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm with a gala public reception from 5 to 7 p.m. The show, having achieved wide recognition under the leadership of the Green Mountain Cultural Center, has transitioned into one of the premier events of Valley Arts’ summer and autumn season. Photographs by more than 70 photographers fill the galleries in the show’s home at Lareau Farm.

The show includes and welcomes work created by both amateur and professional photographers from across the northeastern United States, Canada and beyond. The photographs in the exhibit represent work in all forms and styles, from black-and-white to color film and digital manipulation. Various forms of presentations comprise the exhibit – there are traditional photographs framed under glass, images printed on metal plates and photographs printed on stretched canvas with a range of sizes from small intimate works to large spectacular pieces.