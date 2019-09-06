Valley Arts presents the 30th annual Photo Show – rebranded as the Green Mountain Photo Show – with its exhibition of photographs by amateur and professional photographers. Showcasing traditional to abstract, black-and-white to color photographs, the Green Mountain Photo Show has images to please even the most discriminating viewer.

With more than 50 photographers participating, the exhibition fills the Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm. The restored galleries with new, state-of-the-art lighting are the ideal place to view the more than 200 photographs.

The Green Mountain Photo Show is now one of the anchor events of the annual Barns and Bridges Festival, September 20 to 22. The historic red barn that houses the show is also one of the barns featured during the festival. New for 2019, the Green Mountain Photo Show is a gallery member of the Vermont Open Studio Weekend, October 5 and 6, with special hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for that particular Saturday and Sunday. The two days provide an opportunity to experience both the historic barn and the photo show.

The Green Mountain Photo Show at the Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm/American Flatbread, Waitsfield, opens with a free gala reception on Thursday, September 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. The generosity of George Schenk, owner of Lareau Farm/American Flatbread, allows Valley Arts to keep the reception and the exhibition free to the public. The show remains open through October 6.

This is an open, nonjuried exhibition. Photographers wishing to exhibit work can find the prospectus and entry information at www.valleyartsvt.com/exhibitions. The Red Barn Galleries are located at Lareau Farm/American Flatbread, Route 100, Waitsfield. Hours for viewing are Thursday and Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. except for the special hours (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.) for the Vermont Open Studios Weekend. For more information, visit the Valley Arts’ new website at www.valleyartsvt.com.