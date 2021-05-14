It’s almost summertime, and what is more exciting than the prospect of fresh local produce from the farmers market? The Waitsfield Farmers Market opens Saturday, May 1,5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Mad River Green. There will be over 50 vendors at the market, offering local vegetables, meats, maple syrup, baked goods, jams, cheeses, spirits, prepared foods and a wide variety of crafts by local artisans. Enjoy live music every week, starting with music from American roots and blues band Blackwolf. COVID guidelines will be in place to keep everyone safe at the market, including masks and social distancing. Food and drinks should be consumed off-site, and customers will be able to move freely throughout the market this year with no one-way traffic.

The Mad River Valley Recreation District and UVM’s Protect Your Head at All Times (PHAT) program will be selling reduced-priced and free bike helmets for kids at the nonprofit table on opening day and the following week.

Abbie Waite is the new market manager this year. She replaces Lottie Roozkrans as the manager. Waite is from Hartland, Vermont, and grew up going to farmers markets and said she recognizes the importance of markets for communities.

“I’m excited to be part of this team for the season,” she said, “I’m looking forward to things being more normal.”

Waite, who now lives in Burlington, is a 2015 graduate of UVM Honors College. She has a degree in psychology with minors in math and statistics. She also works for Northeast Family Institute as a residential counselor.

The Waitsfield Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until October 16. For more information about opening day, check out the Facebook event: https://fb.me/e/25kKQDQLP.

More COVID safety information is available on the website: https://www.waitsfieldfarmersmarket.com/covid-safety.