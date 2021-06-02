Collaborative Brewing adding seafood restaurant

Effective May 27, Collaboorative Brewing is adding a seafood restaurant to its Waitsfield taproom and increasing its hours. Mike Schavone from Landlocked Seafood, who did oysters to go all summer and winter for the taproom, is moving into the kitchen to bring a bigger seafood menu that will be available whenever the taproom is open. Collaborative Brewing partner Brett Seymour reports that the lobster rolls are amazing. Hours will be Thursday through Friday, 3 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Exhibition of paintings by Kathy Black at Axel’s Gallery and Frame Shop

Axel’s Gallery & Frame Shop, Waterbury, continues its 2021 spring exhibition schedule with paintings by Kathy Black.

Black says that her “Consuming the Goddess” paintings were inspired by a horoscope encouraging self-empowerment, “seek the goddess, embrace the goddess, consume the goddess.” In other paintings, play is a pleasurable exploration and maps help people see the scope of the universe.

“This exhibit is a selection of work from my exploration of women at different points in life, in work and in play, imagining what’s possible, trying to name what has changed. It also looks at how I, we, use play to look at the world and think about our place in it,” says Black. It’s an investigation that may bring to life the monumental generational shifts and the odd, the ordinary and the surprising connections over time.

Work and Play, Round and Round by Kathy Black is on display at Axel’s Gallery & Frame Shop from May 26 through July 3, 2021.

With the exception of special events, Axel’s Gallery and Frame Shop is open Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.