The entertainment industry makes use of a very unusual term, “sleeper,” to describe a show that opens quietly and becomes a big hit. “ART FORMS: An exploration,” currently on view at the Gallery at Mad River Valley Arts, is an unquestionable “sleeper.” The show opened April 11 and garnered favorable reviews from the public. As a result, the run of the show has been extended through July 23.

The focus of “ART FORMS” is a display of the diverse means by which artists and fine crafters use their mediums to express their creativity. Unique to this show are the numerous texts describing the mediums used as well as the explanations of the styles of painting.

The show is meant to be informative; however, it is also a beautiful show to view and experience, according to visitors. Upon entering the show, one encounters a gallery filled with both traditional and nontraditional photography. Photographs printed on Tyvek and on metal plates hang next to images created by computer programs or those manipulated by the photographer. Of particular note are the intense blue cyanotype prints by Christine Foster, Warren, and the computer-generated image by Jane Adams, Colchester. Traditional color photography is represented by a large format nature image by Jas Regan, Williston.

The main gallery houses the more traditional fine arts and crafts. The carefully selected wall art is most interesting, visitors report. Each painting, whether oil, watercolor or pastel, is noted as to the style in which the artist created the work. Of the paintings, Hunter Eddy’s, Essex Junction, painting in the Florentine-realism style is impressive while the acrylic painting by Annelein Beukenkamp, Burlington, illustrates a more non-objective approach to painting.

The art of fine crafts is also present. Glasswork by Melanie and David Leppla, Waitsfield, is paired with the nature assemblage by Karen Kalkstein, Stamford, and the organic, ceramic pot by Valerie Dearing, Bristol. Also represented is a more utilitarian approach to ceramics by Luke Iannuzzi, Warren, and blown glass by Spencer Kirk-Jackson, Warren. Scattered throughout the gallery are works in encaustics, pyrography, print-making and fiber many with a description of the origin of the medium.

Forty artists and crafters are represented in this show which has been extended to run through July 23 at the Gallery at Mad River Valley Arts, 5031 Main Street, #2 Village Square in Waitsfield. Hours: Wednesday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. 802-496-6682 for information.