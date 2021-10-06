The Waitsfield Children’s Center (WCC) is bringing Mountainfilm on Tour to the Mad River Valley for its annual showing, once again as an outdoor drive-in screening. Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of adventure-packed and inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm Festival in Telluride, Colorado. The tour will visit Waitsfield at the Big Picture Theater and Café on Saturday, October 16, with films that explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

Advertisement

WCC has been organizing Mountainfilm on Tour for over 20 years as a fundraiser to support their mission to provide high-quality, affordable child care in the Mad River Valley. As a registered nonprofit organization, their goal is to serve all families regardless of income. They strive to support the Mad River Valley’s working families by keeping tuition affordable while retaining qualified teachers by paying them a fair living wage. By purchasing Mountainfilm on Tour tickets, you can view an inspiring collection of films while also supporting the Waitsfield Children’s Center.

The show takes place on Saturday, October 16, at 7 p.m. The cost for the show is per car. Tickets for Mountainfilm on Tour in Waitsfield must be purchased online at https://www.waitsfieldchildrenscenter.org. Come early to enjoy the party. Food and drinks will be available from the Big Picture Theater and Café. Parking is general admission and will begin at 5 p.m. See the complete playlist at www.mountainfilm.org/tour/schedule.

Held every Memorial Day weekend in Telluride, Colorado, Mountainfilm is a documentary film festival that showcases captivating nonfiction stories on topics ranging from action sports and adventure epics to environmental causes and cultural subjects of importance. Along with exceptional documentaries, the festival goes beyond the film medium by gathering world-class athletes, change-makers and visionary artists for a multi-dimensional celebration of indomitable spirit. Mountainfilm, which incorporates interactive discussions, free community events, a gallery walk and outdoor programming, aims to inspire audiences to create a better world. To learn more about the festival, visit www.mountainfilm.org.

Mountainfilm on Tour in Waitsfield, VT, is hosted by the Waitsfield Children’s Center in partnership with Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom, Kingsbury Companies and Jamieson Insurance.