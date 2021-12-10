On a 12-acre lot in Warren is a newly constructed home built for HGTV’s HGTV Dream Home 2022.

Earlier this month HGTV unveiled the newly-built, fully-furnished HGTV Dream Home 2022 in Warren. The winner of the home will receive the brand-new home, including all of the furnishings, an all-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer and $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage, a prize package valued at over $2.4 million.

Local realtors Cindy Carr and Bill Elliott worked with Kara Koptuich of the Vermont Real Estate Agency and Karen Kiley from HGTV to find the lot and get the property sold. Carr had high praise for the Warren Development Review Board and zoning administrator Ruth Robbins who worked hard to get the property permitted in a timely fashion to allow construction, landscaping, interior design and furnishing in order to have the house finished by this month.

“Warren is an idyllic mountain town in the heart of the Mad River Valley known for its stunning views and seasonal outdoor activities with gorgeous mountains, lush forests and thousands of miles of hiking. Famous for being part of the Northeast’s largest skiing areas, Warren is a four-season skier’s paradise, located right next to Sugarbush Resort, a cozy ski resort a short drive away from the house. The home was designed by Dylan Eastman, constructed by builder Big Country Built with interior design by Brian Patrick Flynn,” HGTV noted in its press release about the Dream Home.

YEAR-ROUND OASIS

“This year’s HGTV Dream Home provides all lovers of the outdoors with a year-round oasis to enjoy during any season,” said Flynn. “With nods to the Vermont lifestyle throughout the design, this year’s home truly celebrates the beauty of the state and invites viewers into all that Vermont has to offer,” he added.

“With over 25 years of HGTV Dream Homes and more than a billion sweepstakes entries, our home giveaway is a well-established annual event that viewers love,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV and Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. “Fans around the country will enjoy the scenic backdrop of this spectacular new home that showcases Vermont’s natural beauty through a unique build and design.”

The official entry period for the HGTV Dream Home is 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 28. through 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022. People can enter for a chance to win twice per day at HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome, where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features. Viewers can tune-in to the one-hour special HGTV Dream Home 2022 on Saturday, January 1, at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV as well as stream it on discovery+ beginning Sunday, January 2.

MOUNTAIN CABIN

HGTV describes the house as a modern mountain cabin with two-stories and sits at approximately 3,090 square feet with three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. The design takes cues from the surrounding Vermont forest with earthy greens and rustic oranges.

Per HGTV, “the first floor has an expansive open floor plan with a large kitchen complete with new, state-of-the-art appliances and a full dining area. From the dining room, there is a cozy living room complete with a two-sided fireplace that is connected to the three-season porch. The home has excellent outdoor features, including a screened porch, a heated pool with an integrated hot tub, two seating areas with fire pits and an outdoor grill area and dining room. The upper level has more of an industrial feel with a loft that features an architectural wall application and a full-size murphy bed. Down the hall from the loft is the main suite, which has a classic cabin-style with a modern twist. The home also features a full guest bedroom suite for short- or long-term guests with a kitchenette and full bathroom.”

HGTV is a member of the Discovery, Inc. family of brands.