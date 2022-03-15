The Festival Gallery at Mad River Valley Arts opens a new show March 16. The collection consists of portraits, still-life subjects, impressionist landscapes, abstract landscapes, traditional landscapes, works in the Florentine style, non-objective, expressionistic and colorist works on canvas. With such a diverse range of approaches to painting the common denominator holding the show together is that all the artists represented work with oil-based pigments. “Visions In Oil” encompasses the best examples of oil painting techniques and style trends of the present day, explained curator and Warren artist Gary Eckhart.

The 22 exhibiting artists of “Visions In Oil,” that he selected, are all professional artists with extensive experience who have been exhibiting work in galleries for many years. The paintings clearly illustrate the style, brushwork and color choices indicative of the individual artists. In addition to the artist’s various styles of painting, there is a distinct variation of sizes of paintings engaged by the individual artists to best capture and express their ideas.

Augmenting the 22 working artists are paintings by Bill Brauer (1938-2019) and Frank Covino (1931-2016). “Both artists are nationally recognized for their past refinement of and dedication to the oil painting process,” Eckhart said.

“Visions In Oil” occupies the two showrooms at the Festival Gallery from March 16 to May 14, 2022. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. The gallery is open select Saturdays during the run of the show. Call 802-496-6682 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for information. The Festival Gallery at Mad River Valley Arts is located in the Village Square Center in Waitsfield.