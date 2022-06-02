Ballet Vermont’s Bee Ballet returns to Camp Meade in Middlesex this weekend on June 4 for a 4 p.m. show. Doors open at 2 p.m. and the show runs to 5 p.m.

Ballet Vermont is bringing Bees & Friends Ballet to Camp Meade to celebrate spring with its ballet depicting bees, bugs and birds and their spring rituals.

The show is set to Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” and features dancers costumed as caterpillars, fire flies, ladybugs and more with the performance following the lifecycle of these important contributors. The show illuminates the small creatures that are critical to a healthy Vermont and explores pollination, metamorphosis, bio-luminescence and more.

There will be a kids’ craft table and a merchandise table. Here’s where to buy a ticket

https://www.balletvermont.org/bees--friends-festival-spring.html

The Bee Ballet is the first of the many cultural, community and musical events at Camp Meade this summer. For more details, visit www.campmeade.today.