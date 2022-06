The Poetry Society of Vermont met in the Fellowship room at the Waitsfield United Church of Christ for its annual spring workshop and a potluck luncheon on Saturday, May 14, 2022. The workshop speaker and critic could not be present in person but was able to review each member's poem by Skype. Nineteen poems were discussed. Several local poets attended. Ann Day was honored by the PSOV as the oldest member of PSOV and the Troubadour was dedicated to her.