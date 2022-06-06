The Waitsfield Children’s Center (WCC) is kicking off its second annual Get Out and Move spring fundraiser. Every dollar raised will be used for the rejuvenation of the playground, gardens and outdoor classrooms.

Last year a new design for the outdoor play areas was created to better support nature and play-based curriculum for the very young children who attend WCC. Thanks to the support of community progress was made towards the completion of the design.

Infants, toddlers and preschoolers now have a variety of sensory rich activities to engage in, improved shade areas to relax under, and age-appropriate places to roll, crawl, walk, jump, run and explore.

This year additional play equipment installations are planned. To support the school’s outdoor improvements organizers, invite everybody to participate and get out and move for WCC!

All bike riders, hikers, walkers, runners, paddlers, swimmers, skaters of all ages are encouraged to dedicate a day of movement and outdoor recreation to WCC. This is open to anyone in Vermont or out-of-state.

To participate, people can get out and move anytime between June 4 and 12 and then feel free to share your adventure #GetOutandMoveforWCC

All proceeds benefit the playground and gardens of the Waitsfield Children's Center.

Everyone who registers at www.waitsfieldchildrenscenter.org will be entered to win prizes. See the website for a full list of Vermont businesses and organizations who generously donated prizes.

The Waitsfield Children’s Center is a nonprofit providing early-childhood education to infants, toddlers, and preschoolers in the Mad River Valley for over 40 years. The Waitsfield Children’s Center is committed to providing a nurturing family environment for all, where children learn from discovering and exploring the world around them.

Donations are always welcome through its website. Those interested in more ways you to help with outdoor improvements can contact Jenny Carlson, director, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Visit the school’s Facebook page to follow this event and the outdoor improvements. Or follow the school on Instagram @waitsfieldchildrenscenter #GetOutandMoveforWCC.