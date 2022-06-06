The annual Big Red Barn Art Show is currently in the planning stages and invites all area artists to participate. The show, which is celebrating its 24th year, will once again be housed in the Red Barn Galleries in the large, historic barn at Lareau Farm/American Flatbread in Waitsfield.

This year’s exhibit, which will run from July 28 through September 5, is open to the public the same days of the week as American Flatbread; Thursday and Friday, from 4 to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, from noon until 9 p.m. A “Meet the Artists” reception is scheduled for Sunday, July 31, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Fine artwork, rendered in oils, watercolors, pastels, acrylics, encaustic (wax), sculpture, wood carving, ceramics and glass will be shown. The exhibition will feature the work of more than 35 area artists, all of whom live full or part-time in towns touched by the Mad River. The show has no jury of selection; all local artists, amateur and professional alike, are welcome. Artists who are interested in exhibiting may contact show committee chair Dotty Kyle at 802-496-4789, or stop in Art in the Village (next to The Warren Store), and talk with owner Rita Ioannidis or artist Gary Eckhart, one of whom is bound to be there when the gallery is open.

"The spectacular old barn is an incredible venue for the exhibition of art. Several years ago, George Schenk and his wife Mary Schenk invested considerable expense and love in the restoration of the barn, which then garnered a place in the National Register of Historic Places. There is something magical about viewing the work of local artists against the backdrop of this wonderful old building. The Big Red Barn Art Show looks forward to celebrating its 24th anniversary in the Red Barn Galleries this summer -- and for many years to come," said Kyle.